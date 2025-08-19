MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SFI protest over admissions, JEE results turns tense at Bikash Bhavan; police detain leaders

Before the main protest could begin, SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar and another leader were detained by police

PTI Published 19.08.25, 05:41 PM
Members of SFI being detained during their protest over the delay in publication of WBJEE results, outside Bikash Bhawan

Tensions flared outside Bikash Bhavan, the West Bengal education department headquarters, in Salt Lake near here on Tuesday as a Students' Federation of India (SFI) protest demanding clarity on college admissions and Joint Entrance Examination results turned chaotic, prompting a police crackdown and multiple detentions.

Before the main protest could begin, SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar and another leader were detained by police, official said.

Condemning the detention, Sarkar said, "We had called for a peaceful gathering outside Bikash Bhavan to submit a deputation regarding when college classes will begin and when the JEE results will be declared. Before the programme even started, police detained me and my comrade Akash Kar." The main procession, which was scheduled to begin at 1 pm, was delayed due to the initial crackdown and reached the venue from Karunamoyee around 2:30 pm, protesters said.

According to authorities, no permission had been granted for the protest .

A large contingent of police remained stationed outside Bikash Bhavan throughout the day amidst fears of further unrest.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

SFI College Admission
