New police offices open in different locations of Cooch Behar, inaugurated by cops

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, the inspector general of police, north Bengal, inaugurated a new building of the cyber crime police station in Cooch Behar town and also the new office of the subdivisional police officer in Mekhliganj, which is located close to the India-Bangladesh border

Our Correspondent Published 20.09.25, 10:17 AM
Rajesh Kumar Yadav, the inspector general of police, north Bengal, speaks during the inauguration of the new office of the subdivisional police officer at Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar district on Friday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

Two new offices of the Cooch Behar district police were inaugurated in different locations of the district on Friday.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, the inspector general of police, north Bengal, inaugurated a new building of the cyber crime police station in Cooch Behar town and also the new office of the subdivisional police officer in Mekhliganj, which is located close to the India-Bangladesh border.

“The state has 26 cybercrime police stations, one of which is in Cooch Behar. Today, we opened a new building which has ample space and facilities for the cybercrime police station to function,” Yadav said after inaugurating the building in Cooch Behar.

So far, the police station had been running on the premises of the office of the superintendent of police of the district.

Yadav, who was accompanied by Santosh Nimbalkar, the DIG of Jalpaiguri range, and Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the SP of Cooch Behar, said there would be different cells at the cyber crime police station to handle different cyber crimes.

“While one cell will work on the bank frauds, another will work on social media issues so that we can take appropriate legal steps for violations of law. Also, a wing will be engaged for reporting of cyber crimes. This police station will also work to impart awareness among people, especially among the youngsters and students,” said
the IGP.

At the inauguration, Yadav handed over money that the police recovered on the basis of complaints filed by people who were cheated through online and other modes
by fraudsters.

“People should be alert before using the internet, particularly social media,”
he said.

In Mekhliganj, the SDPO office had been running from a rented accommodation so far. It has been shifted to a building of the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, sources said.

