New mother ‘jumps’ to death from nursing home, family alleges medical neglect

A 28-year-old woman who recently gave birth reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of a private nursing home in South Dinajpur’s Gangrampur on Friday morning.

A source said locals heard a loud sound near the nursing home, which is located opposite the super-specialty hospital. They found the woman lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Mamani Mahanta De was a resident of Ramakrishnapally, in ward 17 of Gangarampur. Last Sunday, she was admitted to the nursing home with labour pains, and on Monday, she gave birth to a boy. Both mother and child were initially reported to be stable.

According to her family, Mamani fell ill on Thursday and was acting erratically, unable to recognise anyone. They repeatedly asked the nursing home authorities for consultation with a specialist, but their pleas were allegedly ignored.

“My wife gave birth to our first child on Monday. We were supposed to take them home today,” said Balaram De, the deceased’s husband.

“We kept telling the nursing home staff that she was unwell, but they did not provide any treatment. We thought of taking her to a nerve specialist before going home, but we received this news. Why did the nursing home not treat her or at least refer her to another facility? And how could a patient leave the ward and jump without anyone noticing? We will file a police complaint,” Balaram added.

The authorities, however, denied the charges. Krishnendu Tokdar, a representative of the private healthcare facility, said the family’s allegations are false and baseless.

“The patient was mentally unwell, and we provided all necessary treatment. The patient was scheduled to be discharged today,” he said.

A police team arrived and initiated a probe. They are waiting for the post-mortem report, said a police officer.

Sudip Das, chief medical officer of health of South Dinajpur, confirmed that the police are conducting an inquiry. “On our part, we are checking the nursing home’s license and other necessary permissions,” he said.