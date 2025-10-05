TMC MLA skips puja carnival over civic neglect, slams Raiganj municipality

Krishna Kalyani, the Trinamool Congress MLA of Raiganj, stayed away from the town’s Durga Puja carnival held on Saturday evening, citing poor civic conditions and administrative negligence.

His decision, announced via a social media post earlier in the day, has brought to light internal tensions between him and the Trinamool-run Raiganj Municipality.

In his post, Kalyani criticised the civic body and local administration for failing to maintain basic cleanliness and infrastructure during the festive period.

He pointed to issues such as waterlogging, uncleared garbage, and broken roads across the town, accusing the authorities of inaction despite the state government’s allocation of ₹17 crore for infrastructural development of the civic area.

“In such a situation, it is inappropriate to take part in a festival carnival while ignoring the town’s development and the safety of its residents. Therefore, as the MLA of Raiganj, I am withdrawing myself from this year’s puja carnival,” Kalyani wrote.

When contacted, he was brief in his reaction. “The reason for not participating in the carnival is clearly stated in my post. I have nothing further to add,” said the MLA.

The civic board expressed its disgruntlement with the MLA’s behaviour

Sandeep Biswas, the chairman of the board of administrators at the civic body, said: “I don’t understand how someone can suddenly post something on social media…that’s not how a politician should act. This is unacceptable. I have informed the party about the post.”

Kanaialal Agarwala, the North Dinajpur district president of Trinamool, said the party was trying to find out why the MLA stayed away from the event.

“I believe it’s not right to make such statements publicly. If there were any issues, he could have mentioned it to us, and we could have internally resolved it,” he said.

The saffron camp, on the other hand, scoffed at Trinamool.

“They are blaming each other while ordinary people are suffering due to pathetic civic services. This is a clear example of infighting within Trinamool,” said Nimai Kabiraj, the district BJP president.