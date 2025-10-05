Several feared dead as heavy rain triggers landslides in Bengal’s Darjeeling district

At least seven people are feared dead following landslides in parts of Mirik in Darjeeling district due to incessant heavy rain, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The landslide, which occurred near one of the hill slopes on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, disrupted vehicular movement and snapped communication links to several nearby areas, they said.

The official said that rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with local administration, police, and disaster response teams rushing to the spot.

"At least seven deaths have been reported due to a major landslide in Darjeeling subdivision triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. We don't have the exact figures right now as the rescue and relief work has just started," Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI.

The officer added that continuous rainfall has made it difficult for earthmovers and emergency vehicles to reach the affected site.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the death toll could rise to 11, as rescue personnel continue to dig through thick layers of mud and debris.

"The terrain is slippery and there are reports of several houses being damaged. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained," he said.

According to preliminary information, the landslide occurred near one of the hill slopes on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, disrupting movement of vehicles and communication links to several adjoining areas.

Teams from the state disaster management department and the Darjeeling district administration have been deployed, along with local volunteers, to assist in the rescue operations.

According to ANI, water levels breached NH10 at several low-lying locations. However, authorities said there was no need for public evacuation or the operation of temporary shelters at this stage.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6. The department has also warned of possible landslides and road blockages due to the saturated soil and steep terrain.

Further details are awaited.

Taking to X, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said there have been reports of deaths as well as severe damages to properties and infrastructure. “I am extremely anguished to learn about the massive damages caused due to extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There have been deaths, and loss of properties, and damages to the infrastructure. I am taking stock of the situation, and in touch with the relevant authorities,” he wrote.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on a post on X highlighted the collapse of the Dudhia iron bridge over Balason River due to heavy rains, stranding thousands in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong amid landslides and flooding, with unconfirmed casualties.

He also urged immediate state mobilisation for relief and restoration, tagging the Chief Secretary of West Bengal and Indian Army, reflecting opposition pressure on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government during a breaking crisis that has shut tourist spots and disrupted connectivity.

"I urge the Chief Secretary of West Bengal to immediately mobilize resources and make adequate arrangements for the swift restoration of communication networks in these areas. Additionally, priority must be given to the distribution of relief materials, including food, water, medicines, and temporary shelters, to aid the people in distress to prevent further escalation of this crisis. The safety and well-being of our fellow citizens in North Bengal should be paramount," Adhikari said on X.