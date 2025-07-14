MTech becomes Tollywood playback singer; Alipurduar youth chased his dream for 14 years

Hillol Acharjee, an MTech from Kamakhyaguri in Alipurduar district, gave up a career as a techie to chase his dreams of singing. His efforts paid off recently when he became the composer and lyricist for a Bengali film, The Ferocious Ugraaa, which was released on July 4. He has also sung two songs from the film's soundtrack.

Hillol, 34, has spent the last 14 years struggling to become a playback singer in Tollywood.

A consistent topper at Kamakhyaguri School, he took up Chemistry at Scottish Church College in Calcutta in the year 2009.

Following this, he completed his BTech and then MTech in Ceramic Engineering from Rajabazar Science College.

Recently, he submitted his thesis for a PhD at the Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute in Calcutta.

Hillol landed jobs at leading companies outside the state during his campus interviews, but he instead chose to prioritise his passion for music.

He composed and sang 30 songs while he was in college, which made him popular. In 2016, he worked as a playback singer for a series on Bangladesh's BTV channel, and in 2022, he had his first stint as a music director for a web series.

His wife, Shikha Saha Mandal, who works as a nurse, has been by his side through it all. Speaking from Calcutta, Hillol said, “My wife has always supported me in my struggle, and she continues to inspire me. My family, friends have also stood by me. I am grateful to them. The Ferocious Ugraaa, directed by Pritam Dutta, is a debut film for everyone, from the main lead to the music director.”

He added that working in Tollywood was quite the challenge, considering he is from a small village. "I struggled a lot. Ultimately, I managed to compose, write and sing the songs. I have received a positive response from several quarters," he said.

Residents of Kamakhyaguri are overjoyed for Hillol's success, remembering him as a good student and a skilled singer. "We are proud of him as he has worked very hard to become a playback singer for the new Bengali film," a villager added.