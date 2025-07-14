Bar council rap to lawyer for realty

Malda: The Bar Council of West Bengal has reprimanded Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, a senior advocate and chairman of Englishbazar municipality, for allegedly violating professional ethics by engaging in business activities, an act barred under the Advocates Act.

The action follows a complaint filed by Sanjay Sharma, a fellow advocate and former BJP municipal councillor, who alleged that Choudhury had directly participated in commercial ventures, including real estate development, in violation of the professional conduct rules governing lawyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rule 47 of the advocates act provides that an advocate shall not personally engage in any business but may be a sleeping partner in a firm doing business provided that in the opinion of the state bar council, the nature of the business is not inconsistent with the dignity of the profession.

Choudhury, also a senior Trinamool leader, acknowledged the council’s reprimand.

“I have seen the resolution passed by the Bar Council. Since the complaint was filed, I will remain more cautious going forward. I respect the norms of the profession,” Choudhury told The Telegraph.

The notification dated July 10, 2025, states that Krishendu Narayan Choudhury “has been reprimanded under section 35 (3) of the Advocates Act, 1961, by an order dated…..” and the same was passed by the disciplinary committee 14 of the Bar Council of West Bengal.

Choudhury has been asked to “obey and follow the act and rule of the Bar Council

of India.”

He explained that the business was connected to the construction of a building on his family’s property, and that he had to sign related documents and obtained a GSTIN in his own name as part of the process.

Sharma, the complainant, said he had first approached Calcutta High Court in 2022, arguing that an advocate cannot simultaneously run a business.

In 2023, the high court directed the state bar council to take action. After no visible steps were taken, Sharma filed a contempt petition in 2024, prompting the court to reiterate its directive.

“A lawyer promoting businesses is a clear breach of professional conduct. If the bar council only reprimands him, I will escalate the matter to the Bar Council of India. His licence to practise law should be cancelled,” Sharma said.

Contacted, Asit Baran Bose, a member of the Bar Council of West Bengal and public prosecutor of Malda, declined to comment on the matter, citing health reasons.