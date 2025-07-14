Cops bring tortured boy to Calcutta

Raiganj: The minor boy from Chagharia in Islampur, who escaped after being allegedly tortured at a jeans washing factory in Maheshtala only to be held hostage by a hawker for over a month, was taken to Calcutta by police on Saturday as part of the ongoing

investigation.

Officers from the Rabindranagar police station in Calcutta made arrangements to bring the boy to Calcutta by road.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was accompanied by his mother, Hasina Khatun, and his elder brother.

Police sources said the teen would identify the person who confined him for nearly a month after his escape from the factory. “He was kept locked in a house for several days. We hope his statement will help us identify and take action against those responsible,” a cop said.

The boy’s uncle, Lal Mohammad, had earlier said that a one-eyed train hawker from Mahestala had confined him. “We want strict punishment for him,” he said.