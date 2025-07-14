MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP's 12-hour bandh over deaths at Muharram event brings Khejuri to halt, protesters clash with police

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that seven people, including a local TMC leader, beat Sujit Das (23) and Sudhir Chandra Paik to death

PTI Published 14.07.25, 12:44 PM
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari PTI

Protesters scuffled with the police and roads were blocked during a 12-hour bandh called by the BJP in Khejuri area in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Monday to protest the unnatural deaths of two persons.

Sujit Das (23) and Sudhir Chandra Paik (65) died when they went to attend a Muharram event in Janaka area of Khejuri on Friday night.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that seven people, including a local TMC leader, beat them to death, while police stated the two died after halogen lamps accidentally fell on them from a lamppost, and there was no sign of them being beaten up or attacked with weapons.

Also Read

Enforcing the bandh called in protest against the deaths, BJP supporters blocked highways with tree trunks for several hours, before police removed the blockades and arrested eight people for causing disruption to traffic.

A few vehicles, including a truck, were vandalised. Public transport buses largely stayed off the roads, causing severe inconvenience to commuters, while most shops remained shut.

Despite the unrest, an examination at a local college was conducted after an initial attempt to halt it failed, police said.

A large police contingent was deployed to control the situation.

Adhikari took out a protest march and demanded that a murder case be registered and the "culprits" arrested.

Some BJP workers alleged that police were harassing locals and claimed the bandh reflected public anger.

Khejuri BJP MLA Santanu Pramanik said the bandh received widespread support from the public, with all shops remaining closed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

