Light to moderate rainfall likely in south Bengal amid low-pressure system on Bay of Bengal

Light to moderate rainfall is likely across South Bengal districts, as a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre here.

Kolkata is likely to experience spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said on Monday.

Rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours up to 6:30 am Monday was 17 mm.

According to the weather office, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and north Odisha coasts now lies over the north Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop, bringing widespread rainfall over South Bengal.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places across all districts of South Bengal today, with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) at one or two places over West Midnapore. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is also likely at one or two places over Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, and West Burdwan," a Met department official said.

Similar conditions are expected to persist on Tuesday, with heavy rain likely at isolated places over East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts.

The weather office cautioned that the prevailing weather system could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

