MP, officials review key hill links as Darjeeling road projects accelerate

A comprehensive review meeting on road connectivity in the Darjeeling hills was held in Siliguri on Tuesday to assess the progress of critical road and bridge infrastructure.

Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista, along with senior officials of the public works department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), and the district administrations of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, attended the meeting. PWD principal secretary Antara Acharya was among those who attended the meeting.

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Among the key projects reviewed was the reconstruction of the Dudhey Bridge.

“We conducted a detailed review of the reconstruction of the Dudhey Bridge, which was washed away during the devastating landslide of October 2025. The permanent bridge is targeted for completion by February 2027,” Bista said.

Referring to recent disruptions caused by rains, the MP said: “After the temporary bridge was washed away during last week’s heavy rainfall, the department sought the assistance of the Indian Army to construct a temporary Bailey Bridge, which is expected to be completed within 15 days.”

The meeting also discussed the proposed transfer of the Rohini-Kurseong Road from the GTA to the PWD.

The Rohini-Kurseong Road is a critical lifeline for the hills, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, movement of essential items, tourism and emergency services.

“Transferring its maintenance to the PWD will ensure more effective maintenance and management through its financial resources, technical expertise and institutional capacity,” Bista said.

The MP said detailed discussions were held on measures to ease traffic congestion in Siliguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong through alternative road networks.

“Key proposals under consideration include the Siliguri Ring Road being undertaken by NHAI, an alternative route to Kalimpong, widening and strengthening of roads in Sonada, development of the Old Military Road from Chimney in Kurseong to Ghoom, and the proposed Kurseong-Siliguri road via Ambotia and Gammon Bridge,” Bista said.

The MP said the NHIDCL was carrying out technical surveys to identify the most suitable alignment for an alternative Siliguri-Darjeeling road.

“The department will also expedite approval processes for the Circular Road from Lebong Bazar to 3rd Mile Bazar (on Peshok Road) via Rangeroong, as well as the proposed road connecting Lebong to Teesta Bazar,” he said.

The PWD principal secretary is expected to visit this area in Darjeeling on Wednesday.

The MP said that officials also briefed him on the status of various road and bridge projects that he had recommended for funding under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

“To expedite their implementation, Darjeeling and Kalimpong district magistrates will constitute joint survey teams with officials from the GTA and PWD to undertake surveys of the proposed projects,” Bista said.