Monsoon civic services top priority in Siliguri, says new SMC administrator

Ensuring uninterrupted civic services during the ongoing monsoon season will be the top priority of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), R. Vimala, the newly-appointed administrator of the civic body, said on Tuesday after assuming office.

Vimala, the secretary of the north Bengal development department, officially took charge of the civic body a day after her appointment by the state urban development and municipal affairs department.

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“Considering the ongoing monsoon, maintaining all essential civic services smoothly will be our priority,” she said.

The appointment of an administrator comes at a crucial time for the civic body, with the city facing increased challenges in monsoon management and public health.

According to the provisions of the West Bengal Municipal Corporation Act, 2006, Vimala will oversee the functioning of the civic body for the next six months or until a new municipal board is constituted.

With the monsoon intensifying across north Bengal, the administrator is expected to focus on key civic issues such as waterlogging, uninterrupted drinking water supply, proper waste disposal, maintenance of drainage and sewage systems, and control of vector-borne diseases.

Sources in the civic body said that on the first day, Vimala held a series of meetings with officials from different departments, including the health department.

She reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects such as the mega drinking water project and underground electric cable installation work, besides assessing the current situation regarding vector-borne diseases and preventive measures being taken.

“Work on all ongoing projects will continue without interruption. We have discussed measures to ensure proper waste management during the monsoon. Health officials have assured that necessary preventive steps are being taken to control vector-borne diseases. Routine civic services will continue through the borough offices,” Vimala said.

Amit Jain, the former leader of the Opposition in the SMC and an ex-councillor of the BJP, met the administrator at her office, accompanied by other former BJP councillors.

Jain alleged that Siliguri residents have suffered from poor civic services over the past two months, while Trinamool councillors remained occupied with election campaigning instead of addressing public grievances.

“After the mayor’s resignation, they failed to approach the state government to form a new civic board within the stipulated time," he alleged. "We informed the administrator about the poor drainage system, waterlogging, waste management issues, and the recurring outbreak of vector-borne diseases during the monsoon. We requested her to prioritise these issues,” Jain said.