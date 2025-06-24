Monsoon off to a mixed start across West Bengal, says latest IMD report

The southwest monsoon has delivered a mixed spell across West Bengal so far, with some districts recording excessive rainfall and others reporting worrying deficits, according to the latest data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata.

Between June 1 and June 24, 2025, the state received an average cumulative rainfall of 237.1 mm, marking a 7% departure above the long period average, IMD data showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Purulia (354.5 mm) and Bankura (396.2 mm) recorded largely excess rainfall at +106% above normal, other districts like Jhargram and Purba Burdwan also saw healthy precipitation.

However, nine districts fell in the deficient category, with rainfall departures between -20% and -43%. These included Kolkata (-31%), Nadia (-33%), Purba Medinipur (-36%), Uttar Dinajpur (-43%), and Murshidabad (-25%).

Rainfall was within the normal range in Malda, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, as well as hill districts Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The IMD classifies rainfall performance as largely excess (60% or more above normal), excess (20% to 59% above normal), normal* (+19% to -19%), deficient* (-59% to -20%), and largely deficient (-99% to -60%).

The department has advised close monitoring of deficient areas, especially with the kharif sowing season underway in several districts.