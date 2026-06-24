New inquiry panel for Abhaya, Tamanna: CM vows justice for victims of crimes against women

Making "justice for women" the centrepiece of his government's political narrative, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday declared in the Assembly that the victims of the state's most controversial crimes against women during the previous Trinamool Congress regime, such as Abhaya and Tamanna Khatun, would receive justice through a newly constituted commission of inquiry on atrocities against women.

The 31-year-old RG Kar junior doctor was brutally raped and killed on the hospital premises in Calcutta on August 9, 2024. Ten-year-old Tamanna was killed in a bomb attack at Kaliganj, Nadia, allegedly by Trinamool-backed goons after a bypoll win on June 23, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suvendu said his government had already approved the commission's formation. It will be headed by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee with former IPS officer Damayanti Sen as member secretary, to investigate crimes against women allegedly committed during the previous regime and ensure accountability.

"Justice will be delivered to the sister of RG Kar Hospital. Tamanna's mother will also get justice," Suvendu declared amid the thumping of desks by BJP legislators.

Announcing a series of measures aimed at restoring public confidence in the criminal justice system, Suvendu said: "Every crime committed during the previous regime will be examined. We will identify each and every case of atrocity against women to ensure justice. Justice for RG Kar will be delivered. The people of Bengal have voted us to power to secure justice for Abhaya."

He added: "We have already suspended three IPS officers. People like Sandip Ghosh have been shown the door and others responsible will also face action."

Suvendu announced that justice would also be ensured for Tamanna, the tribal girl from Rampurhat, the Rajbanshi family of Mainaguri, the family of Mrityunjoy Barman of Kaliaganj, as well as the victims of Hanskhali, Kamduni and the Kasba Law College.

"We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women," the CM asserted.

He also announced a series of institutional reforms, stating that women's police stations would be established in every subdivision, dedicated women's help desks would be opened in every police station. Every police station across the state would be equipped with an emergency response vehicle linked to the 112 emergency helpline, he said.

The RG Kar rape-and-murder case had become one of the defining issues in Bengal politics, sparking months of protests by doctors and civil society.

The emotional impact of the CM's announcement was evident inside the Assembly. Abhaya's mother, now the BJP MLA from Panihati, broke down in tears on hearing Suvendu's assurance. Legislators seated beside her were seen consoling her.

Mentioning the death of Tamanna, who was killed on this day last year, Suvendu said her mother Sabina was waiting to meet him in the Assembly.

A CPM delegation led by Domkal MLA Mustafizur Rahman, along with party leader Minakshi Mukherjee, met Suvendu in the Assembly and submitted a memorandum demanding a speedy investigation into 21 pending cases of alleged murders and atrocities, including those of Abhaya, Tamanna, Anish Khan, Debu Das and Usharani Das.

After the meeting, Minakshi said: "The chief minister assured us that justice would be delivered to all the victims."