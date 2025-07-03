MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 03 July 2025

Ministry of home affairs seeks report from Nabanna over alleged attack on Sukanta Majumdar

In his breach of privilege notice, Majumdar has alleged that the superintendent of police, Diamond Harbour police district, Rahul Goswami, and the SDPO, Diamond Harbour, had failed to protect his convoy from being attacked by a mob allegedly backed by the TMC

Our Special Correspondent Published 03.07.25, 10:47 AM
Sukanta Majumdar

Sukanta Majumdar File picture

The ministry of home affairs has sought a report from Nabanna over the alleged attack on Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP president and Union minister of state for education, at Diamond Harbour on June 19.

The report was sought after the Lok Sabha secretariat asked the ministry to get a “factual note” on the issue from the state government following a breach of privilege notice by Majumdar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Lok Sabha secretariat asked the MHA to get the report from the state within 15 days.... The state will send the report in the required format within the given time frame,” said a source in the state administration.

In his breach of privilege notice, Majumdar has alleged that the superintendent of police, Diamond Harbour police district, Rahul Goswami, and the SDPO, Diamond Harbour, had failed to protect his convoy from being attacked by a mob allegedly backed by the Trinamool Congress. He also alleged that the additional SP (headquarters) of Diamond Harbour remained absent during the attack on his convoy.

A breach of privilege refers to the violation of rights, immunities and powers granted to the members of Parliament.

Majumdar felt that his rights as an MP were breached by a mob backed by the alleged Trinamool goons when he went to meet injured BJP workers at Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas on June 19. His convoy was gheraoed by a group of women demanding the release of funds under the 100-day job scheme, said a source in the BJP.

“As he was manhandled and his rights were breached, he sent a breach of privilege notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The attack was a result of the utter failure of the Diamond Harbour police. It remains to be seen what the state writes in its report,” said a BJP leader.

On Wednesday, Majumdar also moved Calcutta High Court and accused the Bengal police of excesses against him.

“I have been repeatedly prevented by the police from carrying out several programmes.... As I felt that I was being harassed by the police unnecessarily, I have moved the high court,” said Majumdar.

In the past couple of months, Majumdar had multiple face-offs with the police.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh is likely to hear his petition this week.

RELATED TOPICS

Sukanta Majumdar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ministry Of Home Affairs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Poser on law enforcement in Kolkata college: Where Mono is without fear

Mishra, 31, had been arrested five times over 12 years and had 11 cases registered against him. Despite his extensive criminal record, he allegedly committed the crime at the South Calcutta Law College, just 500 metres from the Kasba police station
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I just made a Trade Deal with Vietnam... Details to follow!

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT