Ministry of home affairs seeks report from Nabanna over alleged attack on Sukanta Majumdar

The ministry of home affairs has sought a report from Nabanna over the alleged attack on Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP president and Union minister of state for education, at Diamond Harbour on June 19.

The report was sought after the Lok Sabha secretariat asked the ministry to get a “factual note” on the issue from the state government following a breach of privilege notice by Majumdar.

“The Lok Sabha secretariat asked the MHA to get the report from the state within 15 days.... The state will send the report in the required format within the given time frame,” said a source in the state administration.

In his breach of privilege notice, Majumdar has alleged that the superintendent of police, Diamond Harbour police district, Rahul Goswami, and the SDPO, Diamond Harbour, had failed to protect his convoy from being attacked by a mob allegedly backed by the Trinamool Congress. He also alleged that the additional SP (headquarters) of Diamond Harbour remained absent during the attack on his convoy.

A breach of privilege refers to the violation of rights, immunities and powers granted to the members of Parliament.

Majumdar felt that his rights as an MP were breached by a mob backed by the alleged Trinamool goons when he went to meet injured BJP workers at Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas on June 19. His convoy was gheraoed by a group of women demanding the release of funds under the 100-day job scheme, said a source in the BJP.

“As he was manhandled and his rights were breached, he sent a breach of privilege notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The attack was a result of the utter failure of the Diamond Harbour police. It remains to be seen what the state writes in its report,” said a BJP leader.

On Wednesday, Majumdar also moved Calcutta High Court and accused the Bengal police of excesses against him.

“I have been repeatedly prevented by the police from carrying out several programmes.... As I felt that I was being harassed by the police unnecessarily, I have moved the high court,” said Majumdar.

In the past couple of months, Majumdar had multiple face-offs with the police.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh is likely to hear his petition this week.