MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 18 May 2025

Metro suspends services in Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch on Sunday

In Metro Railway parlance, traffic block means suspension of services

PTI Published 18.05.25, 12:24 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Library picture.

Metro Railway Kolkata said it has suspended train services from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stations on Sunday due to "some urgent maintenance work".

A portion of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch is under the river Bhagirathi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There will be a complete traffic block due to some urgent maintenance work" along the stretch, according to a Metro Railway statement.

In Metro Railway parlance, traffic block means suspension of services.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Metro Railway Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt names 51 leaders to visit 33 world capitals to convey message of Operation Sindoor

Each delegation comprises seven or eight political leaders and is assisted by former diplomats. All seven delegations have at least one Muslim representation, either among politicians or diplomats
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Walmart should eat the tariffs instead of blaming duties. They made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT