Mayor Gautam Deb removes Siliguri Municipal Corporation's MMIC over altercation

Mayor Gautam Deb on Tuesday removed Srabani Dutta from the post of member, mayor-in-council (MMIC) of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) following an altercation involving her in the city on Sunday night.

Dutta, the councillor of ward 14, was the MMIC in charge of mid-day meals, parks and gardens, and child and mother care at the Trinamool Congress-run SMC.

Sources said Dutta had reached Ashrampara on Sunday late at night after immersing a Ganesh idol and allegedly entered into an altercation with local people.

The residents alleged that Dutta and her daughter had stepped out of their car and chased a group of people after a heated exchange. A scuffle broke out, and tempers flared before the councillor left the spot.

The incident prompted the mayor to visit the locality on Monday. He spoke to the residents and tried to gather details of what had happened.

Deb held a meeting with deputy mayor Ranjan Sarkar, chairperson Pratul Chakraborty and other senior Trinamool councillors in his office on Tuesday. After the meeting, Deb informed Trinamool’s state leadership of the developments.

“We reviewed the entire episode and communicated the details to our state leadership. After receiving necessary instructions, we have made the decision (to remove her from the MMIC’s post),” Deb said.

He added that the departments which Dutta handled would be under his direct supervision until a new MMIC was deputed.

The mayor said that the action had been taken against the MMIC to ensure transparency and discipline in the functioning of the civic body. He insisted that the board of councillors could not ignore incidents that drew strong reactions from

the public.

Dutta, however, questioned the manner in which she was stripped of her charge.

“I have told the leadership to make any decision only after a thorough enquiry, which is not followed. I only regret that the decision was taken without any investigation. However, being a councillor, I will continue to work for the people of my locality. Also, I would go by the party’s decision,” she said.

In August, another Trinamool councillor and MMIC Dilip Barman was asked to leave the monthly board meeting by the mayor, the chairperson and the deputy mayor during an altercation. Later, the state Trinamool leadership showcaused Barman.

Asked about Barman’s case, Deb said that state leadership was looking into it.

“Our state president, Subrata Bakshi, showcaused Dilip Barman and he has replied. The state leaders are looking into it, and I have nothing to comment,” said the mayor.

Sources said that the recent decisions showed that the civic board and the party leadership wanted to act quickly when councillors faced controversies.

“Such steps are being taken to keep discipline and avoid further problems,” said a senior Trinamool functionary in Siliguri.