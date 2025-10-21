MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory near Barrackpore, 15 fire tenders deployed

There were no casualties reported in the fire, which has been brought under control

PTI Published 21.10.25, 12:00 PM

Videograb

A fire broke out at a chemical factory near Barrackpore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday morning, police said.

At least 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 5 am, an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no casualties reported in the fire, which has been brought under control, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

According to locals, huge plumes of smoke could be seen from a distance, and explosions were also heard at the factory.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Chemical Factory Fire Accident
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt insults reporter’s mother, he hits back

Leavitt posted the exchange on social media with a screenshot of the conversation with SV Dáte of the Huffington Post. The journalist doubled down
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

During Op Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT