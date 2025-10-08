Mamata Banerjee defends delay in north Bengal visit, calls carnival 'pride of Bengal'

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday strongly dismissed charges that her government was indifferent towards people hit by the natural calamity in north Bengal, hitting back at the Opposition that criticised her for holding the Durga Puja Carnival in Calcutta and delaying her visit to the disaster-hit region by a day.

Speaking to journalists at Uttarkanya in Siliguri, the chief minister said postponing the carnival in Calcutta on Sunday, which coincided with the north Bengal deluge, was not an option as it was “the pride of Bengal".

Defending her decision to visit north Bengal a day later, Mamata said: “After a disaster, rescuers should be given at least 48 hours. We arranged everything. What could I have done? My priority was to rescue people first. If I had gone on Sunday, the focus and manpower would have shifted to making arrangements for my visit instead of saving lives. Some of those who survived might have died.”

"There are some people who have begun playing politics, asking why the carnival was held. The carnival is the pride of Bengal. Clubs across the state wait for it every year. Does that have no value at all?” she asked.

Mamata said the carnival had been planned long in advance. “Several clubs eagerly await the carnival. Moreover, foreign (dignitaries) come for it because of (the Durga Puja's) Unesco status. How could I postpone it?” she said.

The state-sponsored carnival, held on Sunday, showcased immersion-bound idols from Pujas across Calcutta. But the glittering event drew sharp criticism as heavy rain and landslides devastated vast swathes of north Bengal, claiming at least 33 lives. Opposition parties slammed the state government for going ahead with the celebrations in Calcutta amid widespread suffering in north Bengal.

Mamata accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising a natural disaster.

“Why such politics over a disaster? People were killed in natural calamities, but (Modi) said people died because a bridge collapsed,” she said.

"Bridges have collapsed in other states too. Disasters have occurred in Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Just see what we have done and what they have done,” she said.

“Wasn’t the Mahakumbh (stampede) a disaster? Was it declared as one? The toll in landslides in Uttarakhand was never declared. The double-engine government is running, yet even if someone dies in floods or landslides, it is recorded as an accident over a bridge. We never play politics over disasters,” Mamata said, adding "one government and one party are being targeted".

She also accused the Centre of denying financial aid for flood control and disaster management in Bengal.

“Look at how these (other) states deal with disasters and how we deal with them. They don’t provide us with any assistance,” she said, adding that the public works department had begun restoring the damaged Nagrakata bridge.

In Mirik on Tuesday, Mamata assured residents of full government support, including rebuilding homes and restoring infrastructure.

Urging people to stay calm during crises, Mamata said: “In times of disaster, people should stay composed and analyse the situation. We are trying our best to provide cash support to victims in affected areas.”