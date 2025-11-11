MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Didi announces Mahakal temple project, sanctions Rs 161 crore for North Bengal flood relief

The trust board will comprise representatives of prominent temples, district magistrates, the Siliguri mayor, the chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), and representatives from trade bodies and the plantation sector, sources said

Our Bureau Published 11.11.25, 09:38 AM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee File picture

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in Siliguri on Monday, spoke on the construction of the Mahakal temple in the city.

“A total of 17.4 acres have been identified for the proposed Mahakal temple. A trust headed by the chief secretary has been formed for the project that would be executed by HIDCO,” Mamata said.

In Uttarkanya, Mamata distributed aid and land rights to people across north Bengal in virtual mode.

“This is my third visit to north Bengal since October 6 (after the flash flood and landslides). Families of those who lost their lives have been provided with financial assistance of 5 lakh, along with the job of a Home Guard for one member of each bereaved family,” she said.

On Monday, she sanctioned 161.33 crore to rebuild houses for 11,555 partially hit and 3,239 severely affected families.

These apart, 3,491 people across eight districts of north Bengal received pattas or secured land tenures.

