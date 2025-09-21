Malda youth injures himself by accidental gunshot from illegal firearm

A youth in Malda’s Ramkeli, which is within the Englishbazar police station limits, was injured on Friday night when a bullet from his illegal firearm hit his leg.

A police source said Apurba, aka Bubai Ghosh, a college dropout, got shot in his right leg while trying to fire from a single-shot pistol.

After the news spread, a police team arrived and searched his house. They seized two illegal firearms, including the one he was using, with two rounds of live cartridges.

Apurba, 22, was treated at the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The police later arrested him for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.

“We have to interrogate him to find out the source of the illegal firearms and why he had collected them,” said a police officer.

Hit-and-run

Two persons riding a two-wheeler suffered multiple injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit them on Kheyadaha Road in Calcutta on Friday evening.