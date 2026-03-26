Malda Kisan Jati body backs BJP ahead of polls, boost in key constituencies

The Malda Zilla Kisan Jati Seva Samiti, an influential community-based platform, formally announced its support for the BJP on Wednesday ahead of the Assembly polls.

Leaders of the organisation, led by secretary Ashish Mandal, made the announcement at the BJP party office in Malda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement is being viewed as a strategic boost for the BJP in Malda, where community-based voting patterns often play a crucial role in determining electoral outcomes.

MZKJSS sources said the Kisan Jati community has a population of around 2.65 lakh across seven Assembly constituencies in the district, of which roughly 1.5 lakh are voters.

The organisation asserted that its support could significantly influence electoral outcomes. The Kisan Jati community has substantial voter strength in key constituencies such as Manikchak (around 42,000 voters), Baishnabnagar (41,000 voters), Ratua (30,000) and Mothabari (25,000).

They also claimed influence in other constituencies such as Sujapur, Englishbazar, and Gazole, as well as beyond Malda in Itahar (North Dinajpur) and Farakka (Murshidabad).

Explaining the decision to back the BJP, Mandal alleged that Trinamool had failed to fulfil its promise to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the community since 2011.

“We have resolved to oppose Trinamool. They have made promises before every election but not delivered. This time, we will vote against them and extend full support to BJP candidates,” Mandal said.

Trinamool, in its poll manifesto, has said that if voted back to power, it would put in efforts to confer ST status on the community.

District BJP leaders welcomed the outfit's decision.

“We will see to it that their demand is included in our manifesto. The support of the Kisan Jati community could be decisive in at least five Assembly constituencies of Malda,” said Ajay Ganguly, a Malda BJP leader.

Trinamool leaders accused the BJP of misleading the community.

“The Centre and not the state decides on the ST status of any community. The BJP has misled them (into believing that Trinamool hasn't granted ST status to them). But we believe that when they vote, they will consider the slew of development work carried out across the state since 2011,” said Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, a Malda Trinamool veteran.