London: Mamata jogs in Hyde Park in saree and slippers, keeps entourage on their toes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, known for her tireless energy, was seen jogging through London’s Hyde Park in a saree and her signature slippers, setting a brisk pace that left her entourage struggling to keep up.

1 4 All pictures sourced by: The Telegraph Online

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the CM’s morning routine has surfaced online, drawing admiration from netizens for her stamina and discipline.

Banerjee, who is in the UK for a series of meetings, was heard urging those accompanying her to maintain her tempo as she strode through one of London’s most famous parks.

2 4

A familiar sight back in Bengal, where she is often seen walking long distances during political rallies and public engagements, Banerjee’s commitment to fitness appears unchanged even on foreign soil.

The Chief Minister arrived in London on Sunday as part of an official visit aimed at strengthening Bengal’s ties with Britain.

3 4

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on the historical and cultural connections between the two regions.

“Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present,” she wrote.

4 4

With a packed itinerary ahead, Banerjee is expected to hold discussions with business leaders, potential investors, and representatives from the British government, seeking to bolster economic and cultural collaborations between Bengal and the UK.