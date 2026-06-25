Catholic Church says FCRA Amendment Rules 2026 curb freedoms and upset charities

The Catholic Church on Wednesday said it was “upset” by the foreign contribution rules notified on Monday, terming curbs on the use of mass media “unconstitutional”.

Several minority groups, led by DMK MP P. Wilson, have announced protests against the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which they fear will make it impossible to operate charities and lead to undue harassment for legitimate work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathew Koyickal, deputy secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, told The Telegraph that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, were “upsetting”.

“If the amendment law is up for discussion, then why notify these rules now? These are unconstitutional because they encroach upon freedom of individuals... Why is the FCRA getting into what a person writes or says?” he said.

Under the rules, NGOs need to disclose their social media accounts. To enforce Section 3(1)(g) of the Act, which prohibits associations or companies engaged in news production from receiving foreign funds, details have been sought in Form FC-4 on “Whether the association or its key functionaries has brought out any publication during the year?”

The rules specify activities for which one can apply for registration under FCRA while stating that three among them — religious education, documentation of faith traditions and preservation of indigenous beliefs — be carried out “excluding proselytisation”.

“If an NGO works in multiple states, they need separate registrations. This is expensive and a waste of funds. Also, if foreign contributions are less than ₹10 lakh in the preceding two years, the registration can be cancelled. Many small NGOs receive lesser funds than this,” Koyickal said, adding that they will approach the government for clarity.

At a news conference of the Joint Action Forum on Minorities, its chairman and DMK MP Wilson said several Christian and Muslim groups would observe a “day of prayer” against the FCRA bill on June 28 and hold protests on July 3, and a signature campaign at the district level.

“If the FCRA licence has not been renewed or it has been rejected, there is an immediate cessation and properties developed through the foreign contribution... vest with the designated authority. The designated authority has every right to sell, transfer or use the property in any manner it likes,” Wilson said. “It alters the relationship with the civil society... Fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution are thrown to bins.”