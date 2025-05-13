Young mother rushed from Midnapore after C-section passes away at SSKM Hospital

A young mother who was rushed to Calcutta in January after her condition turned critical following a C-section at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital passed away at SSKM Hospital late on Sunday.

Nazrim Khatun, 19, was one of the three women shifted to SSKM in critical condition on the night of January 12. She passed away a little after 9pm on Sunday.

After a long stay at the critical care unit of SSKM, Nazrim was shifted to the female nephrology ward of the hospital on March 20.

“Even after she was shifted to the ward, she required dialysis every alternate day. She was taken back into the critical care unit a couple of days ago after her condition worsened. Her blood pressure was low when she was readmitted to the critical care unit. Subsequently, she had two cardiac arrests. We tried our best, but she did not survive,” a doctor at SSKM told Metro on Monday afternoon.

“She was recovering, but her condition rapidly worsened,” the doctor said.

The two other women brought to SSKM with Nazrim were Mampi Singh, 23, and Miniara Bibi, 31. Mampi and Miniara were released from SSKM in March, a few days before Nazrim was shifted to the nephrology ward.

The three women were among five who fell ill at the Midnapore hospital after they underwent C-sections in the intervening night of January 8 and 9.

Nazrim’s death takes the toll to two in the C-section botch-up case. Mamoni Ruidas, 30, from Garbeta in West Midnapore, had died in Midnapore after giving birth to a boy.

The fifth woman’s health was better, and she was not brought to SSKM.

When Nazrim, Mampi and Miniara were brought to SSKM, officials and doctors said all of them had pregnancy-related acute kidney injury. They had zero or negligible urine output, which is why they required dialysis.

The women also developed respiratory tract infections and were put on ventilation. They had severe bacterial infections as well.

A section of doctors had raised allegations about the quality of the intravenous Ringer’s lactate solution after Mamoni’s death and the other women falling sick soon after the C-sections.

A senior official of the state health department said on Monday that tests of the Ringer’s lactate solution from the batch used in the C-sections had not found anything wrong.

“The test results did not show any contamination or anything wrong in the Ringer’s lactate solution,” said the official.

The state government had on January 16 suspended 12 doctors, including the medical superintendent of Midnapore Medical College and the head of the hospital’s gynaecology department, for “negligence”.

While announcing the suspensions, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said a probe had revealed that a senior doctor who should have been present at the Midnapore hospital during the C-sections on the five women was performing surgeries 33km away.

The suspension of seven junior doctors was later revoked and announced by Mamata at a doctors’ convention in February. “I am revoking the suspension of the junior doctors keeping their futures in mind,” she had said at the Dhono Dhanyo auditorium in Calcutta.

The senior doctors are still under suspension. “The probe is on and the senior doctors are still suspended,” said the health department official.