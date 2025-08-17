IndiGo starts ‘stretch’ comfort from September 12; seats will be available on Delhi route

Deep recline seats, six-way adjustable headrest, more luggage, priority check-in — passengers flying from Calcutta to Delhi will soon experience business class comfort in a low-cost airline flight.

IndiGo is set to introduce IndiGoStretch, the airline’s business cabin from Calcutta.

The low-cost airline plans to introduce the 12-seat IndiGoStretch first on the Calcutta-Delhi route from September 12 and later on the Calcutta-Mumbai route.

IndiGoStretch offers reclining seats and more luggage and priority check-in facilities, said an IndiGo spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, IndiGoStretch will be available on the Airbus A321 aircraft. The aircraft has 220 seats, of which 12 will be in the IndiGoStretch class.

Sources said IndiGo is set to have IndiGoStretch on all 11 daily flights between Calcutta and Delhi. The facility will also be introduced on all eight flights on the Calcutta-Mumbai route, said the sources.

The airline has already introduced the sector in several domestic and international routes.

“Promising a relaxed and comfortable journey, IndiGoStretch customers can enjoy complimentary benefits like priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection, and zero convenience fee,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

The airline said: “With a spacious pitch of 96cm (38 inches) and a width of 54cm (21.3 inches), the seats feature a six-way adjustable headrest with neck support, a 12cm (5 inch) deep recline for relaxation, electronic device holder, 60-watt USB-Type-C power supply, and a three-pin universal power outlet.”

IndiGoStretch offers a generous baggage allowance starting from 30kg (two bags) for check-in and one bag of 12kg in the cabin. In IndiGoStretch Plus, 40kg (two bags) check-in baggage is allowed along with a lesser cancellation fee, said sources. The airline normally offers 15kg in check-in (one bag) and 7kg in the cabin.

Some business-class facilities like hot meals and lounge access would not be offered. Instead, there will be complimentary box meals.

According to sources, a one-way fare between Calcutta and Delhi in IndiGoStretch would be around ₹12,000, inclusive of taxes. The normal economy class one-way fare on the route ranges between ₹5,000 and ₹7,000 on average.

Travel agents said Calcutta had an emerging market in which people were ready to pay a little extra.

“IndiGoStretch will definitely have a huge demand in the Calcutta market. Passengers, particularly those who are elderly and need more leg space, would prefer to pay the extra amount for the comfort,” said Anil Punjabi, national committee member, Travel Agents Federation of India, representing the eastern region.

The new segment will also be attractive for passengers who need more luggage allowances.

Emirates recently introduced premium economy class on its flights between Calcutta and Dubai.

Travellers are increasingly willing to pay more for comfort, quality and amenities.

“While ticket prices remain an important factor in decision-making, customers are influenced by the overall value proposition — from in-flight comfort and amenities to on-time performance, safety record, and network connectivity...,” an Emirates official said.

“This shift in mindset, where air travel is seen as an experience rather than simply a mode of transport, is helping drive sustained growth in demand for premium

cabins. For many of our premium customers, the decision is about enhancing the entire travel experience...,” the official added.