Mid-30s Trinamool Congress worker attacked with chopper in Beleghata, one arrested

A man in his mid-30s was allegedly attacked with a chopper in Beleghata on Friday night.

Tapas Banerjee was admitted to NRS Medical College and Hospital with multiple injuries on his head, face and stomach. His family said that he was a Trinamool Congress worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have arrested one person for the alleged attack.

The family alleged that someone called Saurav Das attacked Tapas near a fast-food stall on Beleghata Main Road in the Uriabagan area.

“The attack is a fallout of an infighting between two factions of the Trinamool Congress in Beleghata,” said his brother Ashish.

“My brother has been a Trinamool Congress worker since 2010 when the party was not even in power in Bengal,” he added.

The family told the police that around 8.30pm on Friday, Das and another man — Guddu — turned up at the food stall and began abusing Tapas. When he protested, they left.

Around 11pm Das allegedly returned and attacked Tapas with a chopper. He was removed to NRS hospital immediately and admitted in the emergency ward.

The police said they were scanning CCTV footage of the area around the time when the attack took place.

“A specific case has been drawn up and we are trying to find the other accused,” said a senior officer of Beleghata police station.