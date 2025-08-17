KMC relaxes building rules, adds parking, small-plot relief and hospital floors

Mandatory visitor parking in large residential complexes, reduced open space requirements for small plots, and additional construction allowances in hospitals for Swasthya Sathi beds — these are among the key amendments to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Building Rules notified on Thursday.

The amendments, approved by the state cabinet on Monday, came into effect with the gazette notification.

Multi-level parking

A civic official said the revised rules increase the number of tiers in multi-level parking. The rules now allow six tiers in multi-level parking structures, up from the earlier limit of two.

“Many families now own more than one car, which is why the amended KMC Building Rules have provisions for more parking space. With land being scarce in the city, vertical expansion is essential. Multi-level parking will help accommodate more vehicles,” said the official.

Large residential complexes with a built-up area over 15,000sqm and at least 100 dwelling units (each at 1,000sqft) must now reserve parking spaces for visitors. “Visitors should not have to park on the roads,” the official added.

Relief for small plots

For plots between 45sqm and 210sqm (roughly half a cottah to 3 cottahs), open space requirements have been relaxed.

“A separate chapter has been introduced for small plots — 45sqm to 210sqm or approximately half cottah to 3 cottahs. Now, up to three- storeyed buildings can be

built with reduced open space on such plots,” said a civic official.

KMC officials said the reduction in open space for small plots could cut down unauthorised constructions, as many owners had avoided applying to the civic body for building plans because building a structure on such plots was nearly impossible due to the mandatory open space norms.

Beds for health schemes

Hospitals can now add one additional floor — up to 10 per cent of the existing built-up area — using existing open space, provided the space is used for patients under Swasthya Sathi or similar government health schemes.

“The additional area has to be used only to treat patients admitted under the health schemes,” said an official of the KMC.

Some of the provisions in the amended rules were granted earlier, but on a case-by-case basis. Including them in the rules will make implementation faster, civic officials said.

KMC officials said the changes reflect inputs from across sectors.

“The city has grown, but the rules remained rooted in 2009. We made changes in bits and pieces over the years, but this is a comprehensive update to match present-day needs,” a KMC official said.