Drunk driver hits and beats mid-20s delivery partner near Salt Lake City Centre

A man in his mid-20s, who works as a delivery partner, was allegedly beaten up by the driver of a car that hit the two-wheeler near Salt Lake City Centre on Friday night.

Police said the driver was drunk.

Bystanders told the police that after hitting the two-wheeler, the driver stopped the car, got off and beat up the delivery man, who was injured.

The two-wheeler was severely damaged and the rider could barely stand when the car’s driver started beating him, some eyewitnesses told the police.

The incident happened within two days of a 22-year-old food delivery executive was charred to death in Salt Lake after a car crashed into the two-wheeler that the delivery executive was riding and caught fire.

“Around 11pm on Friday, the car was moving from City Centre I towards Ramakrishna Island when it hit the two-wheeler. Bystanders took the delivery executive to a hospital,” said an officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

“The driver was arrested. Since the delivery man did not want to lodge a complaint, the car’s driver was released.”

The police have arrested five persons from Kestopur for allegedly attacking the cops on Wednesday after the delivery boy was charred to death there.

Earlier, the car driver was arrested.