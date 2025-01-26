Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 26, 1803

British army officer in India Richard James Holwell Birch was born on this day. He was a descendant of John Zephaniah Holwell, who wrote the famous account of the torture of British prisoners by Bengal Nawab Siraj-ud-Daula’s soldiers. His version was questioned later. Birch served during the Sikh Wars and the 1857 Uprising. He was stationed in Calcutta during the Uprising and gave valuable advice to Governor-General Lord Canning and to commander-in-chief Colin Campbell.

He was made a Knight Commander of the Bath in 1860 and promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general. Later, he was promoted to the rank of full general, on the retired list.

