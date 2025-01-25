Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 25, 1802

John Cartier, Governor of Bengal, died on this day.

Cartier was first employed as a writer for the British East India Company. He was employed in Dacca (Dhaka), from where he was expelled.

He joined Robert Clive in recapturing Calcutta, after Bengal Nawab Siraj-ud-Daula had captured it from the British in 1756.

Cartier’s role in the Battle of Plassey earned him the favour of the British authorities. He was made chief of the Dacca factory and then became the second in authority in the Calcutta Council.

In 1769, he became Governor of Bengal. He was at the helm of Bengal during the Bengal Famine of 1770. He was criticised for ignoring signs of the famine, which is said to have killed millions of people.

Cartier was called back to England. Warren Hastings replaced him.

