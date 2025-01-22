MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 22, 1805

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 22.01.25, 10:05 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

On this day, the newspaper Bengal Hurkaru, published from Calcutta, printed an advertisement announcing a consignment of muslins arrived in the city from Dhaka.

It goes:

“DACCA MUSLINS. JOSEPH TAYLOR HAS RECEIVED FOR SALE, ON COMMISSION, A QUANTITY OF DACCA PIECE GOODS: COMPRISING BEAUTIFUL Noyansooks, — Jungle Tanjebs, — Hortarah Doreas, —…Jamdanees, — Chikons, — Jungle Allaballies, — Serandconnahs,— Gold Bootidars and Handkerchiefs, which he is authorized to sell on moderate Terms.”

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

