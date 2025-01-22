Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 22, 1805

On this day, the newspaper Bengal Hurkaru, published from Calcutta, printed an advertisement announcing a consignment of muslins arrived in the city from Dhaka.

It goes:

ADVERTISEMENT

“DACCA MUSLINS. JOSEPH TAYLOR HAS RECEIVED FOR SALE, ON COMMISSION, A QUANTITY OF DACCA PIECE GOODS: COMPRISING BEAUTIFUL Noyansooks, — Jungle Tanjebs, — Hortarah Doreas, —…Jamdanees, — Chikons, — Jungle Allaballies, — Serandconnahs,— Gold Bootidars and Handkerchiefs, which he is authorized to sell on moderate Terms.”

