Rs 70 for Metro ride from Sector V to airport once new links are operational

A ride between Salt Lake Sector V and the airport will cost ₹70, once the new Metro links are operational. The ride between New Garia (Kavi Subhash) and airport will be ₹45.

A fare chart has been prepared for display at the Jai Hind Biman Bandar or the airport Metro station, said an official. The Jai Hind station, for now, will be the terminus of the 6.77km Noapara-airport Metro link, part of the upcoming Noapara-Barasat corridor or the Yellow Line.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is one of the three sections that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch on Friday. The other two are the 2.45km Esplanade-Sealdah corridor (Green Line), which will make the entire East-West Metro functional; and the 4.39km section between Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby) and Beleghata, part of the upcoming Orange Line between New Garia (the station is shut for repairs) and airport.

A passenger can board from Sector V on the Green Line and reach the airport station on a single ticket by switching two trains. He will have to reach Esplanade and get on a Blue Line till Noapara and take another train on the Yellow Line till the airport station.

Like Esplanade in an interface between the Green Line and the Blue Line, Noapara will be for the Yellow Line and the Blue Line.

A journey between the airport and places like Park Street or Tollygunge will take ₹40.