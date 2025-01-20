MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 20 January 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 20, 1942

On this day, the newspaper Amrita Bazar Patrika, carried an advertisement of Mritasanjibani, a tonic revered in Bengali homes for its invigorating and restorative capacities

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 20.01.25, 10:05 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

On this day, the newspaper Amrita Bazar Patrika, published from Calcutta, carried this advertisement of Mritasanjibani, a tonic revered in Bengali homes for its invigorating and restorative capacities.
It said:
“Sakti’s Mritasanjibani Sura.
It is the best Ayurvedic Tonic that increases the power of digestion wonderfully and cures all disorders of the digestive system and liver troubles.
“It is highly efficacious in all diseases of nervous breakdown, nervous debility and nervous prostration. May be used most profitably by the convalescent after protracted illness and dangerous diseases. It acts like magic in all diseases after child-birth and quickly restores health and energy to the nursing mothers.”
The manufacturer was Mathur Babu’s Sakti Oushadhalaya, Dacca..

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

History Amrita Bazar Patrika Advertisement
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Divisive handle on Saif knife: BJP sees sneak-in threat, points finger at Bengal govt

BJP social media head Amit Malviya demanded an apology from Opposition parties for allegedly using the attack on Saif to “malign Hindus”, while his party colleagues raised the bogey of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas posing a security threat to the country
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I will act with historic speed of strength and fix every single crisis facing our country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT