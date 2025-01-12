MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 January 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 12, 1784

Augustus Cleveland, a British East India Company administrator in Bengal, was killed by Santhal leader Tilka Manjhi on this day

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 12.01.25, 05:42 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Augustus Cleveland, a British East India Company administrator in Bengal, was killed by Santhal leader Tilka Manjhi on this day. According to other accounts, Cleveland was killed on January 13.

Cleveland was a collector of revenues and a judge of the Diwani Adalat in Bhagalpur and other places. He was known for his hatred towards Indians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tilka Manjhi mobilised his community in the aftermath of the famine of 1770 against the British and the zamindars aligned with British rule. He attacked Cleveland in Rajmahal area with a gulel (a slingshot) or an arrow and disappeared. The blow proved fatal for Cleveland.

The British finally captured Manjhi after Cleveland’s death, tied him to a horse and dragged him to the collector’s residence at Bhagalpur. He was hung from a banyan tree there.

He had led one of the earliest armed protests against the British in India.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

History Murder East India Company (EIC) British Rule
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Outcry over use of banned drug after young mother's death in Midnapore hospital

Apart from the Ringer lactate IV solution, nine other drugs manufactured by the Chopra-based Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals have been banned pending an inquiry. The company is a unit of Farista Vanijya Limited, which has its office in Siliguri
Supreme Court of India
Quote left Quote right

Wife can get maintenance from husband even if she doesn't abide by cohabit decree

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT