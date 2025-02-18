Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 18, 1802

The ship Clyde, launched at Calcutta on January 26, 1802, sailed from the city on this day, bound for London, on a voyage for the British East India Company.

It had cost sicca ₹76,000 to build.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was listed as belonging to the port of Calcutta with George McCall, master, and Gilmore & Wilson, owners.

Clyde reached Saint Helena on May 12, 1802.

It entered Lloyd’s Register, the British maritime organisation in 1802 with McCall as the master. It was lost in 1804, sailing to China.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in