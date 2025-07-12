Sikkim tells tourists: Next time slow down, soak it in, choose quality over quantity

Next time you are in Sikkim, choose quality over quantity.

The state, known for stunning Himalayan landscapes and warm hospitality and one of the most popular holiday destinations for people of Bengal, is now encouraging “slow tourism”.

Slow tourism prioritises meaningful, immersive experiences over speed and quantity. It is about travelling at a slower pace, staying longer at one place and getting to know the local culture, people, and way of life.

Soreng, a newly carved out district in west Sikkim, is ideal for slow tourism, said government representatives from the hill state.

“We want to promote Soreng as a slow tourism destination. Many people are interested in Gangtok, north Sikkim or Pelling. We are not discouraging people from visiting those areas. But we would also like to encourage more people to visit Soreng as well. Right now, because of the landslides, north Sikkim tourism has been dented,” said Aditya Golay Tamang, the MLA from Soreng-Chakung and son of Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang.

He was part of a panel discussion at an ongoing travel fest at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

“New places like Soreng and Yangang have come up. These places are ideal for slow tourism. This kind of tourism would previously be enjoyed only by backpackers. They would come and stay for months, living with the villagers, practise farming with the villagers and get immersed in the local culture,” he said.

“I would like to encourage all of you. Please come and visit these places. We have very good Internet connectivity. You can come and work from home (at these places), share a local meal with the local people and enjoy cultural programmes. The tours can be curated,” he said.

Instead of hopping from city to city, slow travellers may choose to base themselves in a small town or a hamlet for a week or more, interacting with locals and volunteering in community projects.

Soreng district, billed as an ideal stop for slow tours, is made up of four villages — Soreng, Chakung, Sribadam and Mangalbarey. It is primarily connected by mountain roadways. Rugged terrains, winding ridgelines and misty forests contribute to its appeal. It is also Sikkim’s new hub for adventure sports. Rhododendrons and orchids make it ideal for nature walks and forest hikes.

“At Chakung, we are developing an adventure and tourism park. In that park, we wish to develop new things of interest like paintball, bouldering, slacklining and MTB (mountain biking trails) rides,” said Aditya.

Even if NH10, the busy link between New Jalpaiguri and Sikkim, is damaged, Soreng can be reached via Kurseong and Darjeeling, said an official of Sikkim tourism. Soreng lies just 45km away from Darjeeling, offering an easy onward journey, he said.

Yangang, in Namchi district in south Sikkim, was also projected as a new destination by the team from Sikkim. Yangang is home to Maenam Hill and the Maenam Wildlife Sanctuary.

“While impressive upcoming infrastructure projects like the skywalk and ropeway will attract many visitors to Yangang, our true focus is also on encouraging them to stay longer. We want guests to genuinely immerse themselves in Sikkim’s rich culture and deeply engage with our communities. Here in Yangang, there is so much to absorb — from the natural beauty to the authentic rural tourism,” said Rajkumari Thapa, MLA from Rangang-Yangang constituency and the deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Assembly.