Student alleges rape at IIM Calcutta hostel, one detained as police launch probe

A student of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta was allegedly raped by a second year student inside the boys’ hostel.

The Haridevpur police arrested the second-year student after the survivor lodged a complaint on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident at the prestigious IIM campus comes two weeks after a law student was gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College campus.

In her complaint, police sources said, the survivor alleged she was lured to the boys' hostel under the pretext of a counseling session. Once there, she was offered food and drinks, after which she lost consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she found herself inside the hostel and alleged that she had been raped. She also claimed the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke out.

The survivor managed to leave the premises and went straight to the Thakurpukur police station to lodge a complaint from where she was sent to Haridevpur.

The police detained one male student from the hostel on the same night, according to reports. However, investigators clarified that it is still being verified whether the detained individual is the prime accused.

Initial investigations reveal that the survivor and the accused first connected on social media. Following tension with another acquaintance, she sought advice from the accused, who then invited her to campus for a discussion. A mutual friend reportedly accompanied her, but the accused allegedly asked for a private conversation and led her to a vacant hostel room where the assault took place.

The police have begun reviewing CCTV footage and are questioning students on campus. The effectiveness of the hostel’s security measures is also under scrutiny. Statements from the complainant and witnesses are being recorded, and IIM Calcutta’s administration is being kept informed. However, no official statement has been issued by the institute so far.

According to the cops, the accused had stopped the survivor from signing the visitors’ register at the boys’ hostel. As per the hostel rules, it is mandatory for every visitor to sign the register with the name and phone number.

“We are trying to find out if the accused had brought other women to the hostel. More people could be involved,” said a police officer.

Once inside the room she was offered a slice of pizza and soft drink. A little later she fell unconscious.

“She says she had attempted to resist in her condition. Those statements are being verified. A medical examination will be conducted,” the officer said.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over student safety in higher educational institutions. Students and peers of the survivor have demanded a transparent and time-bound investigation.