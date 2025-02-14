Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata's past, February 14, 1797

On this day, the ship, Lord Macartney, launched as an East Indiaman, arrived in Calcutta on its sixth and last voyage for the British East India Company.

It had sailed from Portsmouth in England.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was then chartered by the British government, along with other ships, to be part of an attack on Manila, then the capital of a Spanish colony.

Lord Macartney reached Kedgeree (Khejuri) on August 3 and Saugor (Sagar) on December 19.

Lord Macartney and all other chartered ships were released when the British signed a treaty with Spain and the plan to attack Manila was abandoned.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at:

yesterdate@abp.in