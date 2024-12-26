MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 December 2024

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, December 26, 1961

Educationist Anath Nath Basu passed away on this day

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 26.12.24, 07:48 AM
A follower of Gandhi, Anath Nath Basu had participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement

A follower of Gandhi, Anath Nath Basu had participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement File image

Educationist Anath Nath Basu passed away on this day. A follower of Gandhi, he had participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement. He taught at Hooghly Vidyamandir Jatiya Vidyalaya. Later, he joined Patha Bhavan in Santiniketan.

He received an MA from London University and teaching degrees from the United States. He took charge of the teachers’ training department in Calcutta University. He headed the Central Institute of Education in Delhi and later the teachers’ training department in Delhi University.

ADVERTISEMENT

He represented India at many international conferences and headed several education commissions. Among the books he wrote are Education in Modern India, a Review; University Education in India — Past and Present; Primary Education in India; Mirabai and Gandhiji.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at:yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

Educators Mahatama Gandhi History
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

United States sneak-in via Canada colleges: ED eye on Indian trafficking agents

Sources said the investigation was linked to the death of a four-member Indian family hailing from Dingucha village in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. The family, including two children, froze to death while attempting to cross the US-Canada border in January 2022
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Mamata Banerjee govt turning blind eye to jihadi elements taking shelter in Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT