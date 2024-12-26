Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, December 26, 1961

Educationist Anath Nath Basu passed away on this day. A follower of Gandhi, he had participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement. He taught at Hooghly Vidyamandir Jatiya Vidyalaya. Later, he joined Patha Bhavan in Santiniketan.

He received an MA from London University and teaching degrees from the United States. He took charge of the teachers’ training department in Calcutta University. He headed the Central Institute of Education in Delhi and later the teachers’ training department in Delhi University.

ADVERTISEMENT

He represented India at many international conferences and headed several education commissions. Among the books he wrote are Education in Modern India, a Review; University Education in India — Past and Present; Primary Education in India; Mirabai and Gandhiji.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at:yesterdate@abp.in