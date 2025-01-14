Women in critical condition after c-section complications: SSKM official

The condition of the three women who were shifted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday after they turned critical following a C-section at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital was still “critical” on Monday, an official at the city hospital said.

Two of the women are on ventilator support, the official said.

The three women underwent dialysis at SSKM on Monday, the official said.

The women underwent four cycles of dialysis each at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital before they were brought to Calcutta.

Mampi Singh, 23, and Nasrin Khatun, 19, were on ventilator support. “The condition of Minara Bibi, 31, the third woman, is relatively better. She is not on ventilator support,” the official said.

Singh, Khatun and Bibi were among the five women who fell ill after a C-section at the Midnapore hospital on Wednesday night.

One of them, Mamoni Ruidas, 30, from Garbeta in West Midnapore, died after giving birth to a boy.

Singh, Khatun and Bibi were transferred to SSKM Hospital late on Sunday as their condition remained “critical”.

“All of them are suffering from a severe bacterial infection. We have sent blood samples for tests. The blood culture reports are likely to come after 48 hours,” said the official.

The number of doctors on the medical board treating the three women was increased from five to eight on Monday evening.

“We have included a neurologist and a cardiologist on the team,” the official said. A nephrologist, a critical care expert and an anaesthetist are among the other members.

A member of the board said samples of the saline solution and drugs given to the five women at Midnapore Medical College have been sent for tests.

Minara Bibi’s brother Sheikh Nur Alam, 40, a resident of Keshpur in West Midnapore, said he had last spoken to his sister when she was being shifted from Midnapore to Calcutta.

“My sister had said she was feeling restless and uncomfortable. I have not been able to speak to her since. She is in the critical care ward (of SSKM),” Alam said.

“Doctors told me she has an infection in her kidneys and is undergoing dialysis.”

Minara gave birth to a boy on Wednesday. The baby is back home and is doing well, said Alam.

Joydeb Singh, a relative of Mampi, said doctors told the family they were trying their best to revive her.

“Doctors said there is an infection in her kidney,” Singh said after a visit to the critical care ward in the main block of SSKM Hospital.