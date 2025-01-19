Where the slain doctor spent her last hours; Deserted wing as verdict announced

‘Do not cross the line’, said a yellow tape slung across the door to the seminar hall in the Emergency building where the young doctor was found raped and killed on August 9 last year.

At 2.30pm on Saturday, a part of the chest medicine department, near the seminar hall, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was deserted.

Around the time the Sealdah court was pronouncing Sanjay Roy guilty of the crime, Metro took a peek into the place where the junior doctor spent her last few hours.

The third-floor corridor of the chest medicine department leads to the TB ward, with the seminar room on the left. On the right stands a row of rooms meant for doctors, the head of the department and other faculty members.

The entrance to the corridor has iron collapsible gates. Two discarded wooden door frames were leaning on the wall. An iron rack with medicines in paper cartons stood beside the frames.

A cat walked past a heap of garbage including discarded paper cups around the collapsible gates.

Three nurses were seated on chairs at the nursing station of the ward. The table and chairs meant for doctors, in the middle of the nursing station, were empty.

“Sanjay Roy has been pronounced guilty” — live feeds from news channels were faintly audible from the mobile phones of a few visitors to the ward.

Outside the seminar room, two policemen sat quietly on a wooden bench. One was an assistant sub-inspector of police and the other a constable. A police inspector deployed for the day to protect the “scene of crime” was on his rounds.

A preliminary investigation by Kolkata Police had showed that Roy had easy access to the hospital premises and on August 9, he entered the seminar hall — the scene of the murder — at 3.50am, around the suspected time of the crime.

“Since the August 9, around 170 CCTV cameras have been installed across different wards of the Emergency building that houses the chest medicine department,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

“The Emergency building is now under complete electronic surveillance.”

The ground floor of the building has a police control room where feeds from CCTVs are beamed 24X7.

On Saturday afternoon, feeds from only the chest medicine department were beamed on a computer monitor in the control room.

There is another control room, manned by the CISF.

Over 500 cameras at different places across the sprawling campus of the medical college and hospital send feeds to six television sets installed in the CISF control room.

“Nearly every nook and corner of the medical college and hospital is under our surveillance now. The perimeter walls have been raised and fenced with barbed wires. Adequate lights have been installed for illumination,” said an officer on his afternoon rounds.

The usual buzz of patients thronging outdoor departments, ambulances making their way through crowds and pacing doctors was missing on Saturday afternoon.

In the college canteen, a handful of students wondered over lunch if Roy would face life imprisonment or be hanged to death. The discussion lasted a few minutes before they switched to a different topic.