Heavy rain likely in South and North Bengal districts till July 10: IMD

The IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy downpour in some districts of West Bengal, while other places are likely to receive light to moderate rain owing to a low pressure area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorms with gusty winds with speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph are likely at a few places in all districts of south Bengal on Wednesday.

The districts of Paschim Bardhaman, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura in south Bengal and Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kalimpong in the north are likely to receive heavy rainfall till Thursday morning, it said.

The Met department forecast a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain in Kolkata.

The IMD said that the low pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal persists and is likely to move towards Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh during the next two days.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district recorded the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am at 95 mm, it said.

Other places in the state which recorded significant rainfall during the period are Bardhaman (73 mm), Kalimpong (68 mm), Bankura (47 mm), Baharampur (46 mm) and Panagarh (35 mm), the IMD data said.

Kolkata recorded 11.7 mm rainfall during the period, while adjoining Salt Lake received 10 mm rainfall, it said.

