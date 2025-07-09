Tollygunge dispute between directors and federation of technicians hearing on July 16

A senior government official will conduct a hearing into the allegations levelled by some directors against a federation of technicians in Tollygunge, the counsel for the state informed the high court on Tuesday.

Justice Amrita Sinha heard a contempt petition on Tuesday alleging that her earlier order, dated April 3, 2025, restraining the technicians’ federation in Tollygunge from interfering with the functioning of directors was not being complied with. The state had challenged the order in a division bench. On July 2, the division bench declined to intervene, sending the case back to Justice Sinha.

“Learned advocate representing the state respondent submits upon instruction that a notice dated July 7, 2025, has been prepared and will be issued to all parties informing that July 16, 2025, is the date fixed for hearing. The court, vide order dated April 3, 2025, directed the secretary, department of information and cultural affairs, to conduct the hearing. The hearing shall be conducted strictly in terms of the court’s order,” Justice Sinha said in open court.

The written order had not been uploaded on the court website till late on Tuesday.

“It will be open for the secretary to hear all the necessary parties and ensure that the issues faced by the petitioners are resolved at the earliest. The right to life and livelihood; carry on trade, practice and business shall not be interfered with by any party whatsoever,” she said.

The April 3 order by Justice Sinha came in connection with two petitions by directors who alleged that the powerful technicians’ federation in Tollygunge was not letting them to work independently. They are part of the Directors Association of Eastern India.

The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, headed by Swarup Biswas, brother of minister Aroop Biswas.

The dispute between the federation and the directors has allegedly stalled several projects in Tollygunge. Recently, multiple shoots supposed to have been helmed by the petitioners have been cancelled because the technicians would not show up.

On Tuesday, the counsel for the petitioners said none of them had received a copy of the notice.

“All the parties... will participate in the hearing irrespective of the fact whether any further notice is issued or not. The fate of the hearing shall be made known to the court on the returnable date,” Justice Sinha said, listing the matter on July 23.