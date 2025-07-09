Motorists flout basic traffic rules: Manoj Verma flags over-speeding, drunk driving

Motorists continue to make basic mistakes that children are taught in schools, Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma said on Tuesday.

They continue to not wear helmets, over-speed and drink drive, he added.

“When we were in school, we were taught the basics — wearing helmets and checking traffic signals while driving. We are teaching the same even today,” Verma said at a programme on the concluding day of the traffic safety

week.

He explained the reasons behind most fatal accidents.

“We are poor learners. We continue to commit basic mistakes that we used to make earlier,” Verma said.

“The awareness drive about traffic safety should not end with a week’s celebration. It is upon all of us to continue spreading the word,” he said.

The city police chief said it was the responsibility of all road users to keep themselves safe and ensure the safety of others.

“Calcutta has certain features beyond our control. There are several settlements, and it’s an old city, not planned well enough. The road surface is hardly three to four per cent, when roughly 30 per cent is required to run traffic properly,” Verma said.

Senior officers said the number of fatal accidents in the past six months was 83, six fewer than during the first six months of 2024.

“Every life is valuable, and it will be a feat if we can continue to save lives. The traffic wing of Kolkata Police does this throughout the year. But we need the participation of all road users as well,” Verma said.