Junior doctors plan night vigil on August 8, a year since the RG Kar rape and murder case

Junior doctors from various medical colleges have planned a night vigil at Shyambazar from midnight on August 8, a year since one of their colleagues was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College Hospital.

The night vigil has been planned between midnight on August 8 and 4am on August 9 precisely because the woman doctor was raped and killed during this period a year ago, said Aniket Mahata, one of the leaders of the junior doctors' protests last year.

Junior doctors will not participate in the rally called by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly. Adhikari said the rally will not have any party flags.

There will be protest meetings on the hospital campus on August 9.

"We will start a rally from College Square at 9pm on August 8 and come to the Shyambazar five-point crossing. We will start the night vigil from midnight on August 8 and stay there till 4am on August 9," said Mahata.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, which was formed at the peak of the junior doctors' protests last year, is organising the night vigil and the rally.

"We invite all to come and join us at the night vigil. We will also speak on the role of the police, the CBI, the state and central governments and the courts," Mahata said.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, is the lone convict in the case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Sealdah court.

The Kolkata Police had begun the investigation, but Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to the CBI.

"The CBI has failed to answer our doubts on how one man can commit such a crime. The state government is responsible for what happened, but the Centre cannot evade responsibility," said Mahata.

"Any rally with the leader of the Opposition cannot be devoid of politics," he said.