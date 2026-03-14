Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed for 12 hours on Sunday for maintenance work

The Vidyasagar Setu will remain closed to traffic from 6am to 6pm on Sunday to facilitate the replacement of some of the bridge’s cables and bearings, police said on Friday.

A notification issued by Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar said the closure was “necessary in the interest of the public and convenience for repairing and rehabilitation of Vidyasagar Setu”.

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Senior officers said diversion plans had been worked out in coordination with Howrah City Police and the concerned traffic guards. Banners will be put up to notify motorists about the closure.

Vehicles heading to the Setu from Alipore will be diverted towards the Hastings crossing and then along Strand Road towards Howrah Bridge, the police said. Vehicles travelling towards the Setu via Kidderpore Road will be diverted through 11 Furlong Gate to the Hastings crossing and then along Strand Road towards Howrah Bridge. Small and heavy vehicles approaching the Setu through Circular Garden Reach Road will be diverted via the Hastings crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.

“Traffic will also be diverted through arterial roads as and when required,” the notification stated.

The Vidyasagar Setu, the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge, has 152 cables supported by two sets of piers at both ends. Each overhead cable comprises three layers. The Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners, which maintains the bridge, has taken up the overhaul of the 33-year-old structure.