West Bengal Medical Council scanner on RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor Kinjal Nanda’s film work

The West Bengal Medical Council has written to the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital asking whether Kinjal Nanda, a postgraduate trainee and one of the popular faces of the junior doctors’ protests, took permission from the hospital to work in films.

The council also wanted to know if he had fulfilled the 80 per cent attendance criterion meant for postgraduate trainees.

Nanda is an actor who has worked in several Bengali films and OTT series. He is also a postgraduate trainee in microbiology at the hospital.

“We wrote a letter to the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. We wanted to know whether Kinjal Nanda took a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the hospital for acting,” said an official of the West Bengal Medical Council.

“A postgraduate trainee must have 80 per cent attendance. We have also asked in the letter whether he fulfilled the 80 per cent attendance criterion. We have also asked for his leave statement and the stipend he has received,” said the official.

An official at RG Kar confirmed the receipt of the letter.

The official said the information about the stipend

received and the leave statement could be used to find out if Nanda had any unauthorised absence from the medical college.

“I have not done anything violating rules. I am not rattled by this letter. The authorities have a right to know about my leave and they will know. It is very clear why questions are being asked,” Nanda told the news channel ABP Ananda.

The letter seeking details about Nanda comes days after a police team reached the home of another postgraduate trainee at the hospital, Asfakulla Naiya. He, too, was a popular face of the RG Kar protests. The medical council also issued a show cause notice to Naiya on January 16 for allegedly practising as an ENT specialist at the private clinic in Hooghly even though he was yet to receive the degree.

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a six-week stay on an ongoing probe against Naiya by Bidhannagar police.