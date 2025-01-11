Water supply disruption in south Calcutta on January 18-19 due to Garden Reach plant shutdown

Many parts of south Calcutta, including Golf Green, Tollygunge, Chetla, Jadavpur, Behala and Kasba, will not get water between 9am on January 18 and 6am on January 19 because of a shutdown at the Garden Reach water treatment plant, officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said on Friday.

The plant will be shut down for “repairs, maintenance and development work”, said an official in the civic body.

Pumps and valves suffer natural wear and tear over the years and their timely replacement is essential to prevent a breakdown, the official said.

“Supply will be affected in and around Kalighat, Chetla, Golf Green, Jadavpur, Tollygunge, Behala, Bansdroni, Garfa, Garden Reach and Parnasree, among other pockets,” said an official.

Water supply to some places outside the Calcutta municipal area such as Budge Budge and Mahestala will also remain suspended during this period.

There are booster pumping stations across large parts of south Calcutta and southern suburbs that receive potable water from the Garden Reach water treatment plant.

“All areas receiving water from Garden Reach will be impacted,” said the official.

The Garden Reach plant produces 210 million gallon of potable water every day and is the second largest, after the Palta facility in North 24-Parganas, among all thewater treatment plants run by the KMC.

“We will shut down the Garden Reach plant at 9am, after the morning supply, on January 18. The repairs and replacements will be completed by the evening but we will not be able to resume supply immediately. Production of potable water will resume in the evening. The water will be released into the network and made ready for supply at 6am on January 19,” the official said.

The areas that will be affected get water from 7am to 9am and again from 4pm till 6pm, the official said.