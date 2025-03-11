Warm days ahead as temperatures set to reach 39 degree Celsius in Calcutta: IMD

Calcutta and its adjoining areas are set to experience a sharp rise in temperature, with weather experts predicting extreme heat throughout the week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s temperature is expected to exceed 35°C and could reach a sweltering 39°C in the coming days.

Several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Dumdum, and Salt Lake, will bear the brunt of this temperature surge. The heatwave conditions are expected to peak around the Dol Yatra and Holi festivals. The weather in the state capital, as of March 11, 2025, is 30.87 °C. The IMD forecast for the day indicates a minimum temperature of 23.6°C and a maximum of 35.21°C, marking the onset of an intensely warm spell. The rising temperature trend is expected to continue throughout the week, with a noticeable spike beginning this Saturday. Despite the extreme heat conditions, the weather is expected to remain clear, with no immediate possibility of rain offering any respite. The relative humidity in Kolkata stands at 33%, while wind speeds are reported to be 33 km/h.

In addition to the soaring mercury levels, the city’s air quality remains a matter of concern. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Calcutta today is recorded at 173.0, which falls under the “moderate” category. While not hazardous, it still poses potential health risks for vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

As Calcutta braces for an intense spell of heat, citizens are urged to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to combat the challenging weather conditions.